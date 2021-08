Salt Lake City's Fear Factory is one of the top-rated haunted attractions in the world.

And because August 13 falls on a Friday this year, they're open to give you thrills and chills.

The haunted house claims to really be haunted and is made up of six buildings, up to six stories high with two underground passages.

Fear Factory is open from 8pm to 12am on Friday the 13th, 2021.

For more information please visit fearfactoryslc.com.