Pinners Conference is a one-of-a-kind experience where women come to shop, learn, create and connect!

There will be over 100 classes taught on popular Pinterest trends in addition to a fully curated shopping floor with amazing things to shop.

You can get your entire Christmas shopping done at Pinners!

Pinners Conference is Friday and Saturday, November 5-6th at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

Purchase tickets at pinnersconference.com or you can get your ticket at the door.