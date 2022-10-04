Get your home ready for fall at Painted Tree Boutiques

Fall is officially here! Painted Tree Boutiques has what you need to feel festive.

The store is 45,000 feet filled with local vendors specializing in gifts, decorations, fashion, and more.

"It's a creative community of shops with hundreds of vendors all under one roof," said Caylie Barnett with Painted Tree Boutique.

After a successful ladies night event, the store plans to host a holiday party! Follow them on Facebook for the latest information.

Painted Tree Boutique is located at 86 E University Pkwy in Orem. It's open every day of the week from 10am to 8pm.

If you'd like more information on shopping or on becoming a vendor visit paintedtree.com