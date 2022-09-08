Get your HVAC unit winter-ready and make a wish come true for a child!

National Tune Up Day is September 25th.

Every tune-up Barlow Service Experts performs this month, the company will make a $5 contribution to Make-A-Wish®, up to $20,000, to help provide life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Mike Moore is the general manager of Barlow Service Experts. There are three location in Utah between Ogden and Utah County.

Moore told FOX 13's Morgan Saxton they have stayed very busy this summer because of the scorching temps.

"You're systems are working in overdrive," he said. "Think of it like a car .... You get maintenance done .... to prevent future breakdowns. Your HVAC system works the very same way."

Moore says a unit should last more than a 10 years if maintained properly.

"A lot of dust and debris get into those systems and they need to be cleaned out," Moore said.

He suggests maintenance at least once a year for both units, meaning in the spring for an A/C check-up and in the fall for a furnace check-up.

Call to schedule an appointment or visit barlowserviceexperts.com

