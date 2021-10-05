Get your kitchen organized with ShelfGenie

The 2021 Deseret News Home Show is the place to find inspiration for your home improvement projects.

That includes your kitchen!

Who hasn't found expired food stuffed in the back of your pantry? Or, are you always searching for the right spice on your Lazy Susan? Do your dishes get stacked up and out of their spots?

ShelfGenie can help get your life organized!

ShelfGenie has custom Glide-Out shelves that are made to fit your space and are the best way to eliminate common frustrations in the kitchen, pantry, and bath.

You can see ShelfGenie on the Design Stage at the Deseret News Home Show on:

Friday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m.

The Deseret News Home Show runs:

Friday, October 8, 2021 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, October 9, 2021 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, October 10, 2021 11 a.m.–6 p.m.



Location:Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (at the door) $12.00

Adults (online only) $10.00

Seniors $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

Weekend Pass $15.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, October 8, 2021. Must present valid ID at the Will Call.

For more information and tickets, please visit DeseretNewsHomeShow.com.

