Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Get your love life back in 2023

Wasatch Medical Clinic can help end your E.D.
Wasatch Medical Clinic can help you make the resolution to get your love life back.
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 11:29:08-05

Fixing E.D. doesn't need to be embarrassing.

This new year Wasatch Medical Clinic wants to help restore intimacy in the bedroom.

They have what is being called a breakthrough technology: acoustic wave therapy.

It delivers pressure waves through the skin into the blood vessels causing the damaged blood vessels to open up and expand.

No pills or pain.

Wasatch Medical Clinic is offering a doctor's exam, assessment and blood flow ultrasound, all for free.

Don't miss you chance, call now 801-901-8000.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere