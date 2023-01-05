Get your love life back this new year!

Watch Now
Wasatch Medical Clinic
Wasatch Medical Clinic treats erectile dysfunction using wave therapy.
Start the new year off right!

Wasatch Medical Clinic has a new technology to help fixed erectile dysfunction called acoustic wave therapy.

According to Marc Kramer, with Wasatch Medical Clinic, the treatment only takes a few minutes and requires no pills or injections.

Acoustic wave therapy delivers pressure waves through the skin into the blood vessels causing the damaged blood vessels to open up and expand.

The all-men clinic is discreet and comfortable, Kramer said.

Wasatch Medical Clinic is offering a doctor's exam, assessment and blood flow ultrasound, all for free.

Don't miss you chance, call now 801-901-8000.

