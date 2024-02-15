Watch Now
Get Your Masks Ready: You're invited to a Masquerade Party

Masquerade Party benefitting the Utah Arts Festival
Grab your masks: The Utah Arts Fest is having a fundraiser and it's a masquerade party.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Feb 15, 2024
Get your masquerade masks ready — you're invited to a Carnivale-style party!

The Masquerade Party is a fundraiser for the Utah Arts Festival and includes stilt walkers, acrobatics, adult face painting, and of course lots of dancing!

There's also the traditional silent auction and games, but this year guests can also get a lipstick reading or have a customized poem created for them on the spot.

This is the 20th year of the event, which is the largest fundraiser for the Utah Arts Festival, with proceeds supporting artistic programs.

Individual tickets are $65 in advance and increase to $80 at the door. There is a limited number of VIP tables still available too.

You can get more information at uaf.org.

