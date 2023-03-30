Get your mind IN the gutter and help keep our stormwater clean

The Salt Lake County Stormwaer Coalition wants you to get your mind IN the gutter.

Keeping storm drains clear is the best way to prepare for possible spring flooding after our record snow. And if you see something that needs attention, say something.

It's also up to each of us to keep our stormwater clean.

Corby Talbot, the Stormwater Divisoin Manager for South Salt Lake and Lisa Park, Stormwater Administrative Assistant for South Salt Lake joined us with a demonstration.

They explained that stormwater is the water that flows over the ground after it rains, snows, or sleets.

It can become polluted as it runs over hard surfaces and flows into our gutters and drains downstream.

So, there are things we all can do to keep it clean:



Bag and trash pet waste ALWAYS.

Pick up and throw away trash. Recycle glass and plastics.

Compost, mulch or rake and bag fallen leaves.

Use fertilizers sparingly and ONLY if necessary.

NEVER wash your vehicle in your driveway. Wash your vehicles on your lawn or at a commercial car wash

Materials such as used motor oil, antifreeze, and paint products need to be disposed of properly and not down the storm drain. Recycle if possible.

Keep your storm drain clear. Sweep leaves, trash, and other debris off the drain surface year-round.

You can also "Adopt a Storm Drain" by contacting the city where you live.

For more information please visit stormwatercoalition.orgor sslc.gov.

