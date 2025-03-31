Get your own piece of Utah skiing history, and support young athletes

You can own a piece of history from Snowbasin Resort.

The resort is replacing the Becker Lift with a new high-speed detachable quad.

Becker Lift has been a staple of the mountain since 1986, and has transported generations of skiers and snowboarders, and it will continue to help youth skiers through an auction.

You can bid on one of the chairs of the lift — the money raised will be going to youth skiing and snowboarding scholarships at the resort.

There are 30 of the 130 chairs up for auction left and you can learn more here.

