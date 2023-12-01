Watch Now
Get your stocking stuffers from a local shop

The Soap Lady
The Soap Lady now has candles!
Posted at 2:01 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 16:01:58-05

Find all the stocking stuffers you need this holiday season in one stop.

The Soap Lady is known for their wide variety of bath bombs and shower steamers, but they have just launched a product to keep your home warm this winter.

Their new candles and candle warmers will be a hot-hit this holiday season!

All of their products are handmade in Sandy, Utah with ingredients sourced domestically.

The recipes are hand-crafted by their staff. Each product is also environmentally friendly.

Find sometime to relax this cold, Christmas season.

Order products online for you and your loved ones today!

