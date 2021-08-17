Watch
Getting back to YOU after a long, hard year

Let's face it, it's been a tough year (plus). So, if you're feeling a little lost, these three things will help you get back on track to being YOU.
Posted at 2:18 PM, Aug 17, 2021
Let's face it. The past year (plus) has been difficult.

If you feel a little lost, you're not alone.

We asked Michelle McCullough to give us three ways to rediscover who we are. In other words how to get back to YOU after a long, hard year.

1. Use history as information not a guide
2. Commit to scheduled self-care
3. schedule time to think and time to try new things

Michelle is the CEO of DreamBoard Media - a digital marketing agency, and is also a speaker and former corporate trainer, who teaches high performance and leadership strategies that boost employee engagement and retention. She's also the author of four best-selling books.

You can learn more at speakmichelle.com

