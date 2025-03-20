Getting comfortable talking about eating disorders to help our loved ones

Eating disorders are more common than you might think. Many people appear healthy while their mental and physical health is silently struggling.

In fact, it’s estimated that 9% of Americans, approximately 29 million people including about 316,000* Utahns will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. Tragically, one person battling this mental health condition dies every 52 minutes in the U.S.

Professionals say it’s past time to get comfortable talking about eating disorders, recognize them as a mental health issue, and do more to help people overcome them.

How you can jump start your recovery:



Work with a therapist Group support Check your health plan benefits for in-person and virtual support o For example, Regence has partnered with Equip Health. This 100% virtual treatment option brings comprehensive, multidisciplinary support directly to people who need it, wherever they are Equip patients get an individualized treatment plan that draws from the leading evidence-based treatment methods. It’s available for people of all ages and is in-network with most health plans

Learn more with Regence BlueCross BlueShield here.

Community and online resources:

