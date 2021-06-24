Getting the right medical treatment after an accident (and who pays for it)

Personal Injury Attorney Craig Swapp says there are two important reasons you should seek medical treatment if you're injured in an accident.

The first one is obvious, to get the care you need. People are afraid of racking up expensive medical bills, but if emergency personnel at the scene recommend you are taken to the ER by ambulance - listen to them. Your health is the most important thing and serious injuries need to be treated without delay.

The second reason is one that many people don't realize. In Utah, Personal Injury Protection (PIP) is a $3,000.00 coverage that exists on every auto insurance policy. This kicks in after you've been injured in an accident, regardless of who is at fault, so there's no sense in waiting. Swapp does recommend increasing that amount to $5,000.00 or even $10,000.00.

Your primary care doctor is generally the best place to go for non-severe injuries. Swapp says it's important to get medical care promptly, even if you're just feeling sore. The worst thing you can do is delay treatment. Not only could it have serious health consequences for you down the road, it greatly weakens the ability of a personal injury attorney to fight for fair compensation for your case as the at-fault insurance company can argue that the medical treatment wasn't necessary because you waited to get it.

Swapp says it's also a good idea to get your injuries documented as evidence you were hurt, which will be done if you go to an emergency room, InstaCare, your doctor or other medical professional.

If you or a loved one has been injured in an accident, give the experienced attorneys of Craig Swapp & Associates at a call at 1-800-404-9000 or visit them at craigswapp.com.