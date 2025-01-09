Getting your home organized can be clear and simple with this 3-step process

Getting your home organized could be as clear and simple as a 3-step process.

That's the focus of Clear & Simple, a local company who teaches people who haven't learned how and fell they don't have the time to get and stay organized.

Owner Kate Fehr says, "We believe that organizing is a skill - not something everyone is born with, but something anyone can learn."

Clear & Simple has a 3-step process, See It. Map It. Do It.

Kate joined us with some simple actions you can take right:

Have a beautiful container for all mail and papers to land in the kitchen and in your office. Process once a week.

Pick one room in your house, grab two garbage bags, set a timer (her favorite is

TimeTimer) for 10 minutes, and grab anything you know for sure is trash or can be

donated. Then get it out of your house.

Use your phone notes or a list app to capture all incoming information, groceries, to do's,

packing lists, etc.

Visit Kate and Clear & Simple at the January 2025 Salt Lake Home Show at her booth, and Kate will be presenting Easy Does It: 3 Simple Steps to Getting and Staying Organized on the Design Stage.

You can learn more at Clearsimple.com/easydoesit and go to clearsimple.com/resources for all the items mentioned here today.

The Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union

Dates:

Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $13.00

Adults (Online) $11.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.

