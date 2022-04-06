Watch
Getting your kids drum lessons doesn't necessarily mean noise all the time

Getting your kids a drum set doesn't necessarily mean your house will be noisy all the time.
Salt City Drums in Murray has everything for drummers from beginners to professional musicians.

Parents often think if they get their kids drums and drum lessons, it will be noise all the time.

That's not necessarily the case. There are drums that aren't loud that kids can learn and practice on.

If you're already a pro, they have drum sets for whatever you want to be as an artist.

Salt Lake Drums will help you set up your drum set too.

They also offer lessons.

You can find more information at: saltcitydrums.com.

