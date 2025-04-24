Gigi's is a Down Syndrome Resource and Achievement Center focused on providing free programs for individuals from infancy through adulthood.

These programs are run by people who understand the needs of the participants. The programs are free for families, but are not free to run.

They are raising money to open a Playhouse in Salt Lake City, a brick and mortar location, where they can have a kitchen, gym, library, tutoring rooms plus a stage and a teen lounge.

There is a fundraiser on April 26, 2025, which is a neon dance party for the community. There will be everything from dancing with glow sticks to a sensory room with a photo booth and a temporary tattoo station.

There will also be bucket-making stations where kids will make buckets to collect money during dances.

There will also be another campaign launched at the party called Brick By Brick.

You can give $500, $1,000 or $2,500 and receive a personalized brick that will be a part of the wall in the Playhouse once it's built.

The donated amount will result in a variety of sizes that can have a picture, logo, name, phrase, anything you want.

You can learn more at gigisplayhouse.org/saltlakecity.