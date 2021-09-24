Ginger and Mitzi are ready to find a forever home, together!

Ginger and Mitzi are a bonded pair who have lived their entire lives together.

Their human mom recently passed away, so now they need to go to a loving home together.

They are both shih tzu mixes, which means they won't shed.

They are good with other dogs, cats and kids too.

Both are in good health but Mitzi needs prescription eye drops.

Ginger is 11 and Mitzi is eight years old and they are both spayed, microchipped and current on vaccinations.

They are available for $400 for the pair on hearts4paws.org.