"Gingerbread Jimmi" is spreading cheer in Utah and Europe!

Gingerbread Jimmi is a character for Christmas, but lives in Park City all year long!

The author, the illustrator and the children who sing the songs are all local.

We talked with author J.R. Holbrook who says the message of the book is how it's so important to realize we are all a part of the human family worldwide.

While reading the book kids will learn to say Merry Christmas in all different languages.

Holbrook says this is a great coffee table book that will be fun to read on Christmas Eve.

This year was the 16th Annual Gingerbread Jimmi House Competition with a kids' dance-off to the NEW "Gingerbread Jimmi" dance theme song. The kids came up and showed their best dance moves to then select a gift from Santa's Bag.

The new sing-along is available now on gingerbreadjimmi.com.

J.R. also just returned from Europe's Christmas Markets with his newly-translated Germany book.

