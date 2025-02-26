Girls 5 to 13 are invited to a Tea Party!

The Royal Tea Party is an annual event hosted by the Miss Draper Royalty for girls ages five to 13, and it's Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Girls will be able to play games, do crafts and even attend a special etiquette workshop.

The event is at the Draper Day Barn from 5-7pm, and it's $20 (registration required). You can register at draperutah.gov/missdraper.

The Miss Draper program is not a traditional pageant, there's no stage performance, bathing suit competition or interview with judges.

It's focused on education and service goals. The Royalty get scholarships.

During their service term they take part in community events and visit schools and other organizations and take part in ribbon cuttings for new businesses.

They also participate in floats in parades around the valley throughout the summer —so watch for them and wave!

The Miss Draper 2025 applications will open on March 15- April 30, 2025, it's open to single women who are Draper residents and ages 17 to 25. And, applicants must be enrolled in school.

You can learn more at draperutah.gov/missdraper.