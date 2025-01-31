Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Girls love STEM with SheTech Explorer Day

SheTech Explorer Day
In February more than 1,000 high school girls will gather for SheTech Explorer Day.
Posted

SheTech provides high school girls hands-on experiences and one-on-one mentoring to help them discover STEM fields.

SheTech's largest event, Explorer Day, will be held on February 25, 2025 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

At the all-girl event, students will be connected with female role models from Utah's tech industry and join them in activities in everything from robotics to drones, 3D printing, and aerospace, just to name a few.

Cydni Tetro with the Women Tech Council activated SheTech to get girls into STEM fields and she joined us with two students currently involved with new Echo glasses that work with Alexa and LED bracelets.

For more information please visit shetechexplorer.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere