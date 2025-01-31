Girls love STEM with SheTech Explorer Day

SheTech provides high school girls hands-on experiences and one-on-one mentoring to help them discover STEM fields.

SheTech's largest event, Explorer Day, will be held on February 25, 2025 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

At the all-girl event, students will be connected with female role models from Utah's tech industry and join them in activities in everything from robotics to drones, 3D printing, and aerospace, just to name a few.

Cydni Tetro with the Women Tech Council activated SheTech to get girls into STEM fields and she joined us with two students currently involved with new Echo glasses that work with Alexa and LED bracelets.

For more information please visit shetechexplorer.com.