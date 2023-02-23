Girls Tackle Football is recruiting players through March 19

Utah is the only place where girls can play tackle football on all-girl teams. Last year alone 650 girls played!

Brent Gordon, the founder of Girls Tackle Football, which is a club league,

is also the father of Sam Gordon, who gained notoriety several years ago as a child when videos of her football skills earned viral status on social media.

During the Super Bowl, the Utah Girls Tackle Football League aired an advertisement starring Sam encouraging more student athletes to join.

Gordon says football is the nation's most popular sport and the one that schools invest the most in, yet girls and woman are excluded from participating.

He says that sends a harmful message that they are not as valued as boys.

Currently, a court battle is taking place against several school districts who do not offer girls tackle football.

As the litigation plays out, the girls who currently play are grateful for their chance to play in what they believe is the only tackle football league of its kind in the country.

Girls who would like to register to play can sign up from now until March 19, with games starting April 1.

For more information please visit utahgirlstacklefootball.com.

