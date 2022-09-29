Give a child a book for just $5, and open their eyes to reading

Approximately 25 million children in the U.S. can’t read proficiently, according to some estimates.

Therefore, Cyprus Credit Union has partnered with FOX13 News to help 'Give a Child a Book.'

You can donate in person at any Cyprus location or online at Fox13now.com/giveabook.

Books collected this year will go to Friends of the Children - Utah to reach underserved children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third grade years when children are still learning to read.

Amanda Morgan with Cyprus Credit Union encourages parents to teach their children to donate to a good cause and learn to save then spend their money wisely.

Morgan says let them learn what charities matters to you and help them understand how important it is to give.

For more information and to find a credit union near you, visit cypruscu.com.