Give blood and be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage
As a special thank-you for helping address the emergency blood shortage, the Red Cross and the NFL are partnering to offer those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
Posted at 1:46 PM, Jan 08, 2024
The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage. Blood and platelet donations are needed right now!

Over the last 20 years, the number of people donating blood has fallen by more than 40 percent. This year, it's the lowest number ever.

That has a huge impact on the availability on blood products and dramatic consequences for people who need blood.

All blood types are needed, but platelet donors and type O blood donors are urgently needed.

Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and the universal blood type.

As a special thank you for people who give between January 1 - 31, 2024, they will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The winner and their guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, three-night hotel accommodations (February 9-12, 2024),plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses.

Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

