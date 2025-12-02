Give the gift of bird feeding

Wild Birds Unlimited has the perfect gift for the bird lover on your list — bird feeding!

For nine years, Wild Birds Unlimited has specialized in backyard bird feeding and during the holidays they're known for their seed characters which make very popular gifts.

Seasonal characters include "Preston the Penguin" and "Buttons the Snowman". Year-round characters include "Peanut the Squirrel", "Rascal the Raccoon" and "Olive the Owl".

All of the characters are made with high-quality birdseed that is hand crafted into the fun form for you and the birds to enjoy.

Every time your friend or family members sees a bird eating at their feeder they will think of you.

Nick George, Store Manager, says bird feeding can be a great way to bond with family. He says, "For example, I had a customer recently tell me that his mother is not very mobile and having the bird feeder outside of her window has really brought her a lot of happiness. Whenever he goes over, they watch the birds together and that time has become quite special for them."

Wild Birds Unlimited is located at 1967 Murray Holladay Road in Salt Lake City.

For more information you can visit order.wbu.com/saltlakecity.