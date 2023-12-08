Give the gift of massage this holiday season

Give the gift of a message this holiday season!

Massage is a service that improves health, promotes relaxation and overall well-being for the consumer, and has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years.

MassageLuXe opened its first location in South Jordan a year and a half ago and has plans to open several other locations.

They have 10 MassageLuXe Licensed Massage Therapists and five master estheticians.

Travis Ferran, MassageLuXe Owner joined us to tell us about his new business endeavor along with Chelsey Fenderson, MassageLuXe Licensed Massage Therapist who have us simple at home massage tips.

For those who clench their jaw, a simple face massage is for you. You can also do chest stretches, 15 minutes of heat on your neck, as well as hand stretches.

Right now MassageLuXe has a Buy On Get One offer going. Grab gift cards for someone on your list or start a LuXe membership.

For more information go to massageluxe.com or call 801.208.9525.