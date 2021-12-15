Give your child a lifeline this holiday season

When your teen is struggling, LifeLine for Youth in Utah is there to help them!

2020 and even 2021 have been rough years and there are signs parents should watch for especially during the holidays that may mean their child is struggling.

Signs include: aggression, lashing out, suicidal tendencies, going to the hospital because of self-harm or not acting like themselves.

LifeLine for Youth Utah typically treats teens 14 to 17 years old, who are struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues.

Their staff is specially trained in trauma, whether it's physical, mental or sexual abuse. They also help teens who have witnessed sad tragedies in their life or even death.

LifeLine for Youth isn't "old school" therapy, it's powerful cutting-edge therapy used in a very specific way.

If LifeLine isn't the right place to help, they will try to help you find the right place.

For more information call 801-936-4000 or visit lifelineutah.com

