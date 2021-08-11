Give your kids a new book to enjoy before they get back in school

Melissa Dalton, Host & Book Reviewer for The Book Break joined us with three books for three different kinds of readers.

She says, "We're getting ready for school to be back in session, so now's the time to give the kids a new book to enjoy before they get back into school, and something for parents too!"

Melissa's first book is "Cat Ladies of the Apocalypse", an anthology compiled and edited by Utah's own Lyn Worthen. In these pages, cats help their women find a better life, protect and defend and fight for the women who have sheltered and protected them – and vice-versa. Because these are not only stories about surviving troubled times, but of the relationships between the women and their cats, between the members of communities both small and large, and how they thrive, even in the face of catastrophic loss. Cat Ladies of the Apocalypse – it's time to take them seriously!

Melissa's second recommendation is "The Cassidy Chronicles" by Adam Gaffen.. She says this five book series (with book five coming out this week) is for anyone who enjoys thrillers, action or science fiction books. The books feature two strong female leads, Kendra and Aiyana Cassidy. Aiyana's the genius who revolutionized transport and distribution by creating a practical teleportation network. Kendra's the dreamer who's determined to push humanity not just into space but to the stars. Kendra and Aiyana Cassidy have created and led the Federation from the beginning, but are they capable of the ultimate sacrifice so their children and their dreams can survive?

No triumph comes without sacrifice, and there is no victory without cost. How much is too much?

Melissa's third recommendation is "Champion's Quest: The Die of Destiny" by Frank L. Cole. This is great for school age kids eight years and up. (But Melissa says she enjoyed the book as well). The book is a fun fantasy adventure that's a mix between "Jumanji" and Brandon Mull's "Beyonders" series. Lucas Silver's life is about to change. He thinks it's because he's made plans to escape from his foster home and make his way to New York, but then he and his friend Miles and two girls they're acquainted with―Jasmine and Vanessa―find Hob and Bogie's Curiosity Shoppe and agree to play a game of Champion's Quest. When the four kids walk out the front door of the Curiosity Shoppe, they immediately discover they're no longer in West Virginia, but transported into the game and a wild fantasy world of dangerous goblins, brutish ogres, and a powerful witch. They must work together as a team, overcome their real-world weaknesses, and believe in themselves and each other if they are to outwit, outplay, and survive their foes in this ultimate quest to defeat a treacherous monster.

The Book Break is doing a giveaway contest. Go to thebookbreak.com and enter to win one of these books for free. Winners will be notified on Thursday, August 12, 2021.