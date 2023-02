Spray Me Tan offers the glow you want for your next vacation.

Marysa Smithing is a certified spray tan artist located in Davis County.

She offers custom sprays tans for her clients, including muscle contouring.

"Spray tans give the ultimate cofidence boost," Smithing said.

It also offers an alternative to U.V. exposure can damage your skin or dangerous tanning beds.

Find her different packages and book an appointment online.