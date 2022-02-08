Watch
The Place

Actions

Give yourself or a loved one a gift for Valentine's Day that turns back the hands of time

items.[0].videoTitle
Vilate Med Spa can help you get rid of fat where you don't want it, and put it where you do.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 17:10:05-05

This could be the perfect Valentine's Day gift for a loved one, or yourself!

Vilate Med Spa offers ways to turn back the hands of time through technology at their practice in Bountiful Utah.

Both men and women can be treated with Lipo, which gets rid of fat where you don't want it.

Vilate Med Spa also offers state-of-the-art BeautiFill, a nonsurgical solution can retrieve fat from areas like the stomach, hips, or legs and put it back into targeted areas.

BeautiFill is performed under topical anesthesia, so the majority of people experience little irritation during their session at Vilate Med Spa.

Many people even return to their normal routine the day after their procedure.

Right now Vilate Med Spa is offering a special for viewers of Fox 13's The PLACE. Mention you saw this and get your $50 consultation fee waived, and a free skin-tightening package, valued up to $2400.00.

Find more information at vilatemedspa.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere