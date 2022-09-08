Giving back while getting hyped for football season

It's football season and what better way to get hyped for the game than with a hype song.

Ryan Boyce, along with The Indiefiant LLC and Block Party U, have put together a hype tune and video to unite the masses.

The song "22 Kings" honors the past and the fallen, as well as urges on the promise of here and now (2022).

Ryan is all about giving back and has created a GoFundMe page hoping to raise $22,000.

Ryan will be donating 22% of all contributions toward the Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship Funds, as well as an additional 22% toward a community driven NIL fund.

The additional funds will be used to continue to build out the Block Party U Tailgate Experience and support the #SundaySupper for Utah Foster Care.

To view and donate to the GoFundMe, please visit: 22 Kings GoFundMe

To follow Ryan you can find him on all social platforms @realryanboyce.