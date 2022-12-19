Giving Hope for the Holidays

Christmas is difficult for many people as well as those in our homeless community.

It reminds them of what they have lost: Loss of family or loved one, loss of a home, loss of their holiday traditions, loss of people who truly care about them.

Rescue Mission of Salt Lake brings hope for the Holidays. They provide a home for the homeless as well as offering their love, respect, a recovery program, and a lasting relationship.

The Rescue Mission needs your help! You can sponsor meals or gives items such as winter coats, hats, and gloves.

Their Christmas Banquet is on Friday December 23rd from 11am to 2pm which will give those who attend a delicious Christmas meal, while enjoying live music, gifts for all, free haircuts, plus Santa will be there to bless the children.

To support the Rescue Mission and learn more go to RescueSaltLake.org