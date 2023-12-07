Gluten and guilt-free chocolates

JOJO's Chocolates was started by a Utah mom and her son while she was fighting cancer and her sugar cravings.

The mom, Jojo, created a delicious low sugar dark chocolate snack with added protein that actually satisfied her daily sugar cravings without the guilt.

Her son, Sterling Jones, now carries on her legacy and continues to serve healthy chocolate treats to the community.

JOJO's is the perfect daily bite of chocolate.

It's made with 70% German dark chocolate and real simple satisfying ingredients – no preservatives, artificial flavors, or dyes.

It contains as much protein as an egg!

These chocolates are also gluten, soy & lactose/dairy free, which means their are vegan-friendly.

They come in a variety of flavors: Pistachio Cranberry, Peanut Butter Filled, Macadamia Coconut, Chocolate Pretzels

Bonus! They are always less than 8g of sugar per serving.

To order, visit jojoschocolate.com

