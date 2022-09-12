Gluten Free? You can eat all the food you've missed or wanted at this event

Everything from donuts to breads to chips to sauces to spices to meal ideas and more can be found at the big Gluten Free World Expo coming to town.

Elisa Apo and Jamie Gausness are known as the Gluten Free Moms and say the event is like "Disneyland for the Day". They say every food you've missed or wanted to try will be there. And you can sample everything.

They say an event like this is important because Utah is home to thousands of families who have food allergies, and they miss out on so many things.

The reality is, a lot of favorite recipes contain gluten in flour, wheat, breads, pasta and more, so it's a challenge to find food that tastes good and is allergy-free.

The Expo is Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

You can learn more at myglutenfreeworldexpo.com.