Gluten free? You can still order anything on the menu at Locals Provo

This is a 100 percent gluten-free restaurant!
Posted at 1:39 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 16:00:38-04

Eating out can be tricky if you are gluten-free. But, not anymore! Locals Provo is a 100 percent gluten-free restaurant.

Jess Boyer started the restaurant to give people a place to enjoy eating out again!

Jess brought their flagship product, the GF Mini Maple Bars, along with GF Cinnamon Rolls, breaded fries and some of their house sauce.

Their house sauce comes in a savory or sweet variety.

You can follow them on Instagram @localsprovo for more information.

