Gnocchi Carbonara recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

Ingredients:

4 oz. pancetta, diced

2 tbsp. butter

¾ tsp. pepper

1 lb. pre-made gnocchi

½ tsp. kosher salt

1 lg. egg + 1 lg. egg yolk

½ c. pecorino Romano cheese

½ c. hot water

Chopped parsley to serve

Directions

1. Take the gnocchi from the package and use your hands to separate it into individual pieces. Set them aside.

2. Add the pancetta to a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Remove the pancetta from the pan and set aside. Add the butter to the skillet and once melted add the gnocchi. Cook stirring often until the gnocchi begins to brown.

3. While the gnocchi are cooking, mix the eggs, salt, and pecorino until combined. Lower the heat and add a bit of the water and the pancetta to the pan with the gnocchi. While stirring, drizzle in the egg mixure until it is all mixed in. At this point add more water as needed if the sauce is too thick.

4. Stir in the pepper and some parsley. Serve immediately and enjoy!

