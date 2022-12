Julie Hoff is the owner of Julie's Golden Fleece 'N Crafts, a business she runs out of her home.

She has a workspace dedicated to making gnomes perfect for any occasion, including Christmas!

Julie has more than 500 gnome designs including sports teams, holidays, themed and custom.

Each gnome is unique and detailed with embellishments.

You can see some of the designs and learn more at juliesgoldenfleecencrafts.com.