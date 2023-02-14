Go ahead -- eat your chocolate. Here's why it can be good for you.

You really can feel good about indulging in chocolate.

That, according to Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Trish Brimhall.

She says in general, the less processed chocolate, the more health benefits.

An easy way to check is to pay attention to the fiber content on your chocolate bar. The more fiber, generally the more health benefits.

The most health benefits are found in 70 percent or higher cocoa/cacao.

Its benefits include reducing inflammation, lowering cholesterol, improving blood pressure, reducing insulin resistance, improving blood flow in the brain, lowering the risk of heart disease and stroke and boosting oxygen availability during exercise.

Aside from traditional chocolate bars, chocolate dipped fruit and nuts, Trish has some creative ways to work a little dark chocolate into your favorite dishes:

Cacao nibs:

• Smoothies

• Salad toppers

• Top yogurt and granola

Cocoa powder or melted dark chocolate:

• Stir some into your chili.

• Mix some into your favorite bran muffin recipe

• Make a dark chocolate vinaigrette

You can learn more from Trish at nutritiousintent.com.

