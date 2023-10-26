Go Electric, Go Nissan ARIYA!

The new Nissan ARIYA has a whole new take on the space around you.

It offers a sleek, lounge-like interior with a subtle Kumiko (Japanese) pattern.

The floor lantern and door lights illuminate as you approach.

Drivers will enjoy the vehicle's integrated haptic touch controls activating them with a simple touch and a simulated touch-back as a haptic response.

The power-sliding center console is designed to accommodate your needs.

Inspired by the weightlessness of space, the zero gravity front seats help minimize pressure hot spots on the body.

The vehicle design creates a unique environment to makes every drive unforgettable.

Find your nearest Nissan dealership and book a test drive today!

