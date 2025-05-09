Go fly a kite... at the North Salt Lake Kite Festival

The North Salt Lake Kite Festival started 13 years ago and is a very popular event in the area -- no other community nearby hosts a kite festival.

You are invited to bring your own kite in any shape or size, and they will have free kites for the first 400 kids 12 and under to decorate and fly.

The Kite Festival is at Tunnel Springs Park, which is an ideal location for kite flying due to pretty consistent breezes, wide open spaces (with buried power lines) and a spectacular view.

In addition to kite flying, there will be face paintings, lawn games, lots of photo ops and food trucks.

The Kite Festival is Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 10am.

For more information please visit nslcity.org.