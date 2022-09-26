Go on a ghost hunt with Country No Nonsense Coffee

A Logan coffee shop brought in paranormal investigators to back up their claim that the location is haunted.

Country No Nonsense Coffee workers have no doubts that spirits visit their shop.

"I definitely believe it is haunted; for sure, like I said, with everything going on it would just be hard to debunk it as fake," said assistant manager Gretchen Zitting.

"We would just make jokes about it, like, “Oh, it’s the ghost again,” and just blow it off, but once I caught the growl on security, I was like, 'OK, it’s something darker, something more. Maybe we should look into this a little more,'" said owner Sarah Avalos.

The shop employees were so spooked, they decided to call in the experts to collect evidence.

The investigators say they caught a motion light turning on with no one around to trigger it. Audio clips supposedly contain a growl, the sound of an elephant, and a conversation where they say you can hear the spirit gasp.

Investigators also shared a video where something took over their computer screen for 17 minutes when their Wifi was off.

But the spirits don't stop the four walls of the coffee shop. Avalos says they continue to make their presence felt in the batting cages right next door.

Country No Nonsense Coffee workers say they’re offering ghost tours on the following dates:

September 30 & October 1

October 7 & 8

October 14 &15

October 21 & 22

October 28 & 29

For more information follow them at @CountryNoNonsenseCoffee.

