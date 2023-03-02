Go on a road trip adventure with Disney On Ice right here in Salt Lake City

Watch Now
Disney On Ice Presents Road Trip Adventure
Disney On Ice starts tonight at Vivint Arena. We talk with a skater about what families can expect.
Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures will whisk families away on an immersive getaway chock-full of magical participatory moments.

The show features new and classic tales, making this a multi-generational experience.

We talked with one of the Disney On Ice skaters Kiera Clifford. She told us she's been skating since she was three years old and says it's a dream come true to be a part of this show.

You can enhance your Disney On Ice show ticket with a preshow Character Experience that includes a dance party, crafting, and interactive time with Moana.

Bring your personal device for photo opportunities with Moana and her special guest, Mickey Mouse.

Disney On Ice is at Vivint Arena from Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Click here to find show times and get your tickets.

