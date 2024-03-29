Go to your room? The main reasons adult children and parents can't get along at home

Today 65 million parents in the United States have one or more children in their 20s and 30s.

And, the number of young adults living with their parents is higher than any other previous measurements post-COVID.

Leah Harter, LCMHC and Director of Counseling at Christian Center of Park City, says as a therapist, one of the more common problems she hears is adult children and parents having problems at home.

These problems are around not agreeing on the rules for living under the same roof, uncertainty on how much to help their adult children financially and how to handle their child's mental health issues.

Leah says, "There is a big difference between our generation and our child's because of change in the world of work and the cost of housing. It takes much longer for them to move fully into the conventional roles of adulthood. The amount of education needed to be competitive is far greater and the cost of buying a house has risen faster than the rate of inflation.

Leah and Rob Harter are offering a seminar called "You and Your Adult Child" where they will address these issues and show you how you can strengthen your relationships.

It's being held on April 3, 2024 from 6:30 to 8:00pm at the Christian Center of Park city.

