Go up, up & away with the South Davis Modelers

South Davis Modelers is a group of individuals who share a passion for building and flying model airplanes.

They are located just west of Farmington High School and have a runway that's about 385x72 feet where they can show off their flying skills.

There are about 50 members of South Davis Modelers, with members as young as 10 years old all the way to seasoned pilots in their 80s.

They are part of the national organization, the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA).

If you enjoy model airplanes as a hobby — they welcome you to join!

You can learn more at southdavismodelers.com.