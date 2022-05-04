Go Utah at the One Utah Summit

The Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, known as Go Utah, supports Utah entrepreneurs and businesses.

Dan Hemmert explained that as of December 2021, Utah’s unemployment rate is at 1.9%.

Businesses are still growing and coming to Utah where many high-paying jobs are available and Go Utah is proud to support this growth.

Go Utah will be joining Governor Cox at the One Utah Summit on May 10 to discuss in more detail how they are helping Utah's economy.

The One Utah Summit was previously known as the Utah Economic Summit, it’s an economic summit, an energy summit, and a global forum all rolled into one.

Gov. Cox hosts this summit twice a year to convene Utah’s leaders and discuss challenges and opportunities, and celebrate successes

It's a day all about collaboration, connection and networking with like-minded business leaders.

Tickets are sold out but don't worry because this is a bi-annual event and the next summit takes place in Southern Utah in the Fall.

After the Northern Utah Summit takes place on May 10, 2022 info will be posted online.

Learn more at OneUtahSummit.com