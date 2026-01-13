Going dry in January? You don't have to give up flavor or the experience

"Dry January", giving up alcohol for the month, is becoming more popular ever year.

But going dry doesn't mean you have to give up flavor or the experience.

Jim Santangelo, The Wine Academy of Utah, joined us with some non-alcoholic drink options that you can find in many grocery stores.

Zilch Brut Bubbles and Rosé Bubbles were created by a winemaker in a sparkling wine style, but never fermented. They are 100 percent zero proof and have no added sugar.

Giesen 0% percent wines come in Sauvingnon Blanc, Rosé, and Premium Red. They come from a family-run winery in New Zealand that was well-known for their full strength wines before launching their zero percent line. Wines start as regular “full-strength” wine, then go through a de-alcoholization process.

Parch are non-alcoholic tequila cocktails that come ready-to-drink. Parch is a female-founded brand by two former spirits professionals. They make the drinks with organic blue agave and includes Ashwagandha, L-Theanine and American Ginseng to support your body and provide a lifting effect without any alcohol.

Ritual Zero Proof Spirit Alternatives were created to help consumers reduce alcohol in a mindful way. It's become the number one spirit brand in the United States, offering a wide variety of alternatives to tequila, whiskey, gin, rum and aperitif. All ritual products are low in calories, low in sugar and gluten-free. Products are water-based, not de-alcoholized.

You can learn about upcoming events at wineacademyofutah.com.