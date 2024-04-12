Going to a movie this weekend? Here are reviews before you decide what to see

New in theaters is the comedy “Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead,” remake of 1991's iconic comedy. Tanya finds her summer plans canceled when her mom jets off for a last-minute retreat and the elderly babysitter who arrives at her door unexpectedly passes away. The film stars Simone Joy-Jones and Nicole Richie. Tony says, "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead is a bland and faded copy of the original with most of its best moments coming from the original film. I'd wait to catch this one on VOD." He gives it a "C" and it's rated R.

In selected theaters is the drama “The Absence of Eden.” It stars Zoe Saldana. An ICE Agent struggling with his job in border security and an undocumented woman escaping a ruthless cartel cross paths and work together to save the life of an innocent girl. Tony says, "The Absence of Eden is a deep and gritty story of salvation and redemption. Zoe Saldana turns in a career-best performance in this not to be missed drama." He gives it an "A" and it's rated R.

And hitting theaters today is the action / thriller “Civil War.” Taking place in a dystopian future of America, the film follows a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach Washington D.C. before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Tony says, "Civil War is a high-action and high body count cautionary tale focusing on war journalists striving to expose the truth in a world divided by extremism." He gives it a "B" and it's rated R.

For more information please visit screenchatter.com.