Gold Mountain premieres at the West Valley Performing Arts Center

We talk with the playwright and composer of Gold Mountain, a love story and musical. It is playing now in West Valley City.
Posted at 2:44 PM, Nov 12, 2021
For the first time, the Utah Shakespeare Festival is presenting a non-touring production outside of Cedar City, Utah, with the world premiere of Gold Mountain at the West Valley Performing Arts Center.

Jason Ma is the Playwright and Composer of Gold Mountain, and joined us to tell us more about the musical.

Gold Mountain is a love story but also tells the story of Chinese workers on the transcontinental railroad in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

But it's part of Utah's history as well, since the railroad was completed here.

The show is at the West Valley Performing Arts Center through November 20.

Get your tickets at wvcarts.org. And, for more information please visit bard.org

