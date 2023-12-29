Watch Now
Goldie could be your emotional support dog

Let's Find Goldie a Home!
Goldie would make a great emotional support animal.
Posted at 10:10 AM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 12:10:39-05

Goldie is about three years old and a very sweet girl who loves to give kisses and get attention from her humans.

She's very well behaved and is good in a home with dogs, cats and kids.

She's described as loyal, smart, affectionate, fully, athletic, quiet. She loves to go on adventures but is perfectly happy being a couch potato too.

Her foster family says she'd love to be your emotional support family.

Goldie is house trained and up-to-date on vaccinations and is spayed and chipped.

She's $400 and you can learn more at hearts4paws.org.

