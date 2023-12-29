Goldie could be your emotional support dog

Goldie is about three years old and a very sweet girl who loves to give kisses and get attention from her humans.

She's very well behaved and is good in a home with dogs, cats and kids.

She's described as loyal, smart, affectionate, fully, athletic, quiet. She loves to go on adventures but is perfectly happy being a couch potato too.

Her foster family says she'd love to be your emotional support family.

Goldie is house trained and up-to-date on vaccinations and is spayed and chipped.

She's $400 and you can learn more at hearts4paws.org.