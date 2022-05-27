Golf all over the world right from your driveway

Drveybox is the first and only patented Mobile Golf Simulator Event Trailer and it just arrived in Utah on May 1st!

You can play a full 18 holes choosing from over 150 signature courses worldwide or you can play games like; closet-to-the-pin, longest drive, capture the flag and bullseye.

Drveybox is Temperature controlled with heater and air conditioner, equipped with Trackman Simulator, TVs, lights, music, etc.

It’s the perfect addition to any holiday or birthday party, sporting events, bachelor parties, bridal showers, weddings, employee appreciation days, executive retreats, etc.

You can rent Drveybox out by the hour and pricing includes delivery, set up, and a coach there the whole time to help those who haven’t golfed before.

For more information go to dryvebox.com